Katie Couric talks to transgender teen in moving Gender Revolution clip

We know you’re still reeling from Sunday’s historic Super Bowl comeback and a little misty from some of the touching commercials that aired during the big game, but don’t put your tissues away just yet. National Geographic Channel’s Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric airs Monday night and EW has an exclusive sneak peek that may just have you reaching for some more.

Meet Gavin Grimm, a transgender teen from Gloucester High School in Virginia who spoke before his school board regarding his right to use the men’s room.

“I had absolutely no idea what I was about to experience, but I knew I had to do it,” Grimm tells Couric.

In footage of Grimm’s speech to the school board, the 15-year-old speaks with great poise, explaining, “I have been aware of who I was since I was a very young kid and it’s taken me a very long time to be able to be myself and be okay with that. The person that I am now, being able to have all of my rights in full, is such a massive, dynamic difference from the person I was just last summer. I would like to say too, that if the evidence said that me using the boys’ room would be catastrophic, I would not be advocating for myself.”

The school board ultimately ruled that Grimm could not use the men’s room but rather any of the three unisex bathrooms, “something Gavin wasn’t interested in,” Couric says.

See Grimm’s moving reasons, perspective, and more details of his Supreme Court case above, and watch the trailer for Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric below.

Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric below airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET on National Geographic.