Chicago Justice taps Bradley Whitford for 3-way crossover

The West Wing alum Bradley Whitford will guest-star in the upcoming three-way crossover between Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and the new Dick Wolf entry Chicago Justice, EW has learned exclusively.

During the Chicago Justice portion of the crossover, Whitford will portray Albert Forest, a high-powered defense attorney who literally wrote the book on cross-examination. Truth is irrelevant to Forest; what’s important is the “appearance of reality.” The zealous defense of his client is, in fact, a long con that lures prosecutors into his trap.

Chicago Justice stars Philip Winchester as Peter Stone, the ambitious Deputy Chief of the Special Prosecutions Bureau, whose relentless quest for justice puts him in direct conflict with Cook County State’s Attorney Mark Jefferies (Carl Weathers). The team also includes passionate newcomer Assistant State’s Attorney Anna Valdez (Monica Barbaro), tough-as-nails State’s Attorney Investigator Laura Nagel (Joelle Carter), and Chicago P.D. transfer Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda).

The three-way crossover airs March 1, with Chicago Fire at 8 p.m. ET, Chicago P.D. at 9 p.m. ET and a preview premiere of Chicago Justice at 10 p.m. ET, before Justice moves to its regular timeslot Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.