Annette Bening cast in Katrina: American Crime Story

The next installment in FX’s critically acclaimed franchise American Crime Story, focusing on the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina, has found its leading lady.

Academy-Award nominee Annette Bening will play Kathleen Blanco, the governor of Louisiana during and after Katrina, EW has learned. Bening is currently earning rave reviews on the big screen in Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women.

Katrina: American Crime Story will once again be executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson. The series is set to air in 2018 and will be followed by a third installment to focus on the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace. Murphy and Co. have also been toying with a fourth installment of ACS centered on the President Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal.

The series’ first installment, The People v. O.J. Simpson, was a massive critical and ratings hit, garnering 22 Emmy nominations and nine wins.