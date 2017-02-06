24: Legacy is lowest-rated post-Super Bowl debut in years

The legacy of 24 sure didn’t help Fox’s reboot much.

The series premiere of 24: Legacy after Sunday’s Super Bowl thriller was seen by 17.6 million viewers and a 6.1 rating among adults 18-49.

Under any normal circumstances, a network would be ecstatic about those numbers.

But coming after a Super Bowl, this is disappointing for the action drama reboot starring Straight Outta Compton’s Corey Hawkins.

You have to go back to 2003’s premiere episode of Alias to find a smaller audience after the big game.

By comparison, last year’s The Late Show on CBS had 20.5 million. The year before that saw 25.7 million for NBC’s The Blacklist. And 2014 delivered 26.3 million for Fox’s New Girl.

Fox points out that given the game’s overtime, this was the third-latest post-Super Bowl start time in telecast history, which was likely indeed a contributing factor. But the game was also the second most-watched Super Bowl ever with 113.7 million viewers — so that’s quite a massive lead-in.

Reviews for 24: Legacy were not particularly kind either, with critics accusing the drama of being stuffed with anti-Muslim paranoia. Check out EW’s recap of 24: Legacy here (we gave it a C+).