See Trump's border wall in controversial pro-immigration Super Bowl ad

The full version of a powerful, pro-immigration commercial — which depicts a mother and daughter’s arduous journey to the United States, only to come face-to-face with Donald Trump’s proposed border wall — was released during the Super Bowl on Sunday. The ad, from construction company 84 Lumber, was deemed by Fox to be too controversial to air in its entirety during the Super Bowl.

In the version of the ad that aired during the second quarter, a mother and her daughter pack up their lives into backpacks and begin a dangerous journey across Mexico by truck, train, and mostly foot. Along the way, the little girl picks up pieces of brightly colored cloth, plastic, and other materials, which she sews together by the light of a campfire.

Viewers are then directed to a website to see the full ad, which shows the exhausted and desperate pair arriving at the border only to find a seemingly insurmountable obstacle: the border wall that President Trump has pledged to build.

The daughter reveals that she has been sewing an American flag, and their despair is transformed to hope as they find an enormous door built into the wall. Viewers then see the message: “The will to succeed is always welcome here.”

Though the company’s website, journey84.com, was unavailable — presumably due to high traffic — the full ad was also released on 84 Lumber’s YouTube page. See the Super Bowl version above and the full version below.

Rob Shapiro, the chief client officer at Brunner — the agency that teamed with 84 Lumber to create the ad — told The Washington Post that it “didn’t seem right” to avoid the controversy.

“Ignoring the border wall and the conversation around immigration that’s taking place in the media and at every kitchen table in America just didn’t seem right,” Shapiro told the Post. “If everyone else is trying to avoid controversy, isn’t that the time when brands should take a stand for what they believe in? … Our message is that America is the land of opportunity and 84 Lumber is the company of opportunity.”