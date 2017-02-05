Celebrities praise Lady Gaga's epic Super Bowl halftime show

If she lives for the applause, Lady Gaga will be thriving after her Super Bowl LI performance on Sunday during the Pepsi Halftime Show.

The charismatic singer took to the field and roof to belt out some of her biggest hits, including “Edge of Glory,” “Bad Romance,” Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” and “Just Dance.” The show featured intense choreography, an army of backup dancers, fireworks, and plenty of glitter, but Lady Gaga herself shone the brightest. Fellow celebrities took to social media to congratulate Gaga on the exhilarating performance.

Mindy Kaling compared the halftime show to “4000 awesome gifs strung together”; Vivica A. Fox described Gaga as a “modern day Barbra Streisand”; and Bob Saget went as far as to campaign for her presidency, tweeting “#LadyGagaForPresident.”

Read some of the best tweets and Instagrams messages below.

I want jumping gifs stat! Bravo @ladygaga 🙌🏻 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 6, 2017

YES Gaga!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

I'm one of 100 million #SuperBowl fans that just went #Gaga for the Lady, & her message to all of us. https://t.co/8AoNqjwr1b — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 6, 2017

I LUV U GAGA U SLAY — Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga jumps off things and I loved it. #gagajumps — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) February 6, 2017

I'm gagging over @ladygaga and her halftime show. She was everything. Creative and fearless and inclusive. Loved. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 6, 2017

That was a solid half time show . Not politcal just fun and talented . #SuperBowl — Vinny Guadagnino (@VINNYGUADAGNINO) February 6, 2017

This performance is like 4000 awesome gifs strung together — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 6, 2017

.@ladygaga was awesome! Like how she said hi mom hi dad #SB51 — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) February 6, 2017

Congratulations @ladygaga!! That was AMAZING! Slayed my life!! ❤️❤️❤️ — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) February 6, 2017

#ladygaga has created one of the all time great #SuperBowl performances. The energy is mind boggling — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 6, 2017

#LadyGaga is the modern day #BarbraStreisand Just a FABULOUS CLASS ACT!! 😎😆😘 — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) February 6, 2017

Lord Gaga must be so proud! — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) February 6, 2017

Wow, @ladygaga killed the halftime show. Awesome! — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga covered more ground on the field than the Patriots. #SuperBowl — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 6, 2017

Wow @ladygaga killed the halftime show. Well done #Superbowl — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) February 6, 2017

That was the best halftime show I've ever seen @ladygaga . We r freakin out over here!!! 👏👏👏👏👏 — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) February 6, 2017

THAT WAS AWESOME! @ladygaga ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT. I was jammin & singing my face off the entire time!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #PepsiHalftime #SB51 — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 6, 2017

Wow so emotional for @ladygaga she just killed it-after 16 years at super bowls-I think it was the best I've ever seen!wow! #HalfTimeShow — maria menounos (@mariamenounos) February 6, 2017

Two words — #LadyGaGa!!!!!!!!!!!! That may be three words, but there's really only one word for that performance — #EPIC#PepsiHalftime — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 6, 2017

Okay, @ladygaga just killing the Half Time Show stealing the show! — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 6, 2017

Let's ALL be Gaga the next 4 years please — josh groban (@joshgroban) February 6, 2017

🙌GAGA👏 — Brooklyn Decker (@BrooklynDecker) February 6, 2017

thank u gaga for ur innovative talent & inspiring messages of love. ur a tru badass angel 👼🏻🖤 pic.twitter.com/gBQIzlerZ6 — daya (@Daya) February 6, 2017

Well done Lady Gaga peace and love 😎✌️🌟💖👏👏👏👏🌹🍎🦋☮ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 6, 2017

Dancing hard. Singing live. Ends it catching a football! I always liked #Gaga. Now I love her. Sorry not sorry. That was freakin' awesome. — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 6, 2017

@ladygaga The mic drop said it all ! Incredible! 💥 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 6, 2017

THATS HOW ITS DONE #gaga — christina perri (@christinaperri) February 6, 2017

Incredible performance from my friend @LadyGaga. You amaze me — and not just onstage. Proud to work with you to end sexual assault. #ItsOnUs pic.twitter.com/ZOva2lpAOZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 6, 2017

Goals: Perform at the Super Bowl. — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) February 6, 2017

.@ladygaga Lady…the most super thing about the Super Bowl was you….just amazing! — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 6, 2017

🏈 VOCALS, POWER AND SUCH BEAUTIFUL ENERGY 🏈 that was so special @ladygaga ♡ congratulations and much much love from a fellow Italian American music loving human 💕🎀 A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

Last year Super Bowl and that was 🔥#ladygaga A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

Yessssssssss !!!! Show them how it's done ✅ A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:16pm PST