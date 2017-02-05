Celebrities praise Lady Gaga's epic Super Bowl halftime show

If she lives for the applause, Lady Gaga will be thriving after her Super Bowl LI performance on Sunday during the Pepsi Halftime Show.
The charismatic singer took to the field and roof to belt out some of her biggest hits, including “Edge of Glory,” “Bad Romance,” Poker Face,” “Born This Way,” “Telephone,” and “Just Dance.” The show featured intense choreography, an army of backup dancers, fireworks, and plenty of glitter, but Lady Gaga herself shone the brightest. Fellow celebrities took to social media to congratulate Gaga on the exhilarating performance.
Mindy Kaling compared the halftime show to “4000 awesome gifs strung together”; Vivica A. Fox described Gaga as a “modern day Barbra Streisand”; and Bob Saget went as far as to campaign for her presidency, tweeting “#LadyGagaForPresident.”
Read some of the best tweets and Instagrams messages below.