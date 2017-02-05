Entertainment Weekly

Super Bowl

Kristen Bell, John Travolta, more channel Garth Brooks during Super Bowl pre-game

@BreanneNYC

Posted on

FOX Sports

Kristen Bell sparkles even when she’s disappointed her football team isn’t in the Super Bowl.

During the pre-show, comedian Rob Riggle pulled together a slew of celebrities in addition to Bell, from John Travolta and Weird Al Yankovich to Aaron Paul and DJ Khaled, to perform a tweaked version of Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.” “I root for the Chiefs, that’s just my beliefs, and I’m bummed by season’s end,” Riggle begins the “Lowly Teams” clip, which honors the 30 teams that didn’t make it to Super Bowl 51.

The segment’s pace picks up considerably when Bell steps out in a head-to-toe sequined jumpsuit celebrating her Detroit Lions and Khaled raps poetic.

Travolta rounds out the video singing about the New England Patriots, who are actually playing in tonight’s big game.

Watch the clip below.



