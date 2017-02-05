Viewers using Fox Sports’ online streaming service to watch Super Bowl 51 missed part of the big game on Sunday when the service went down.
Fox Sports Go, a free streaming service available online or through an app, is airing the Super Bowl live, but football fans posted their dismay on Twitter after the stream dropped during the tumultuous fourth quarter of the game.
“We’re aware of the streaming issue, and it’s been resolved. Please close and reopen the stream to get back to the game,” Fox Sports Go Help posted on its official Twitter account. But many users replied to the tweet saying they were still unable to access the live stream.
A representative for Fox Sports told EW that the network is “currently investigating the cause.”
See some tweets from unhappy football fans below.