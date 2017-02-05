Coca-Cola's 'America Is Beautiful' Super Bowl commercial earns raves

Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl commercial captures all that is beautiful about America — including its diversity.

The minute-long ad, which originally aired in 2014, shows different American landscapes and people of all ages and ethnicities as “America The Beautiful” is sung in a variety of different languages and, of course, bottles of Coca-Cola are enjoyed by all.

Airing after President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban was halted, the commercial received praise on Twitter, as fans and celebrities alike shared their approval of the campaign. Read on to watch the ad and see some of the most noteworthy tweets.

Proud to be part of the coke family :) https://t.co/Ayy8Q5bdE1 — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) February 5, 2017

I hope Trump supporters really show us who's boss by boycotting google and starbucks and coke and budweiser — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 6, 2017

Take note CEOs, Pepsi had to pay big bucks to trend its hashtag. All #Coke had to do was show a diverse nation of immigrants.#SuperBowl https://t.co/PRMAnnSWd4 — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 5, 2017

Imagine a world where Trumpsters got as angry about sending children back to war zones to be murdered as they do about a Coke commercial. — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 5, 2017

.@CocaCola for billions of people around the globe, Coca Cola *IS* America. Your #SuperBowl ad demonstrates WHY. Refreshing. Bravo/a. — Molly Cantrell-Kraig (@mckra1g) February 5, 2017

Coke showing the amazing diversity in America 💗 #sbmkt101 — Brittany Bishop (@BrittanyBBishop) February 5, 2017

Wow! @CocaCola just ran a multi-lingual version of "America." I just might have a diet coke tonight. 😬😉 — WindowtotheMagic (@wttm) February 5, 2017

@CocaCola just presented a pro-immigration ad at the most watched sporting event in the world. 👍🏽✌🏽❤️#Superbowl #WeAreOne #StrongerTogether — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) February 5, 2017

Love the Coke ad. . . Right out of the gate! — Matt Dunne for VT (@mattdunnevt) February 5, 2017

Coke rejects Trumpism. Seems to be a theme. #MAGA dead-enders will yell "boycott!" https://t.co/tFMOAxZvxb — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) February 5, 2017

After that multi-cultural Coca Cola commercial, Pepsi has an opportunity to gain that much-in-demand racist demographic. — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) February 5, 2017

That Coke commercial should run for president. 🏈😭 — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) February 5, 2017

Congratulations on the sales spike Coke will get after Trumpsters declare boycotts based on this #SuperBowl commercial. pic.twitter.com/TDSGsey3Fz — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 6, 2017

Watch the pro-immigration commercial below.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js