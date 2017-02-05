Coca-Cola's 'America Is Beautiful' Super Bowl commercial earns raves

Coca-Cola’s Super Bowl commercial captures all that is beautiful about America — including its diversity.
The minute-long ad, which originally aired in 2014, shows different American landscapes and people of all ages and ethnicities as “America The Beautiful” is sung in a variety of different languages and, of course, bottles of Coca-Cola are enjoyed by all.
Airing after President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration ban was halted, the commercial received praise on Twitter, as fans and celebrities alike shared their approval of the campaign. Read on to watch the ad and see some of the most noteworthy tweets.
Watch the pro-immigration commercial below.
