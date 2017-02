This year’s most prolific Super Bowl live-tweeter? Not President Donald Trump, but Mr. Clean.

The Twitter account for the line of popular cleaning products used Super Bowl LI to jokingly goof on other brands’ commercials throughout the first half.

Last week, Mr. Clean released its Super Bowl commercial, which featured a sexy, dancing version of the familiar animated character.

See the commercial above and read some of the Mr. Clean tweets below.

.@skittles Funny ad, but who's gonna clean up after all the Skittles they missed? #MrClean #SB51 — Mr. Clean (@RealMrClean) February 5, 2017

The @getcrackin ad from Wonderful Pistachios is funny, but I prefer practical effects to fancy, modern computer animation. #MrClean #SB51 — Mr. Clean (@RealMrClean) February 6, 2017