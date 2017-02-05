Peter Berg's touching Hyundai ad let military families watch Super Bowl together

Leave it to the man behind Friday Night Lights to bring us to tears on Super Bowl Sunday.

Peter Berg directed the touching Hyundai ad that aired at the conclusion of Super Bowl LI, just after the New England Patriots won in overtime. The spot was filmed during the game from a U.S. military base in Zagan, Poland, and, using satellite technology and 360-degree immersive pods, the featured soldiers were able to feel like they were sitting in the middle of NRG Stadium in Houston with their families.

“Millions of people just watched the Super Bowl which wouldn’t be possible without our troops,” read a message that kicked off the spot as music fit for Dillon, Texas, played in the background. “That’s why Hyundai made their Super Bowl a little better.”

Grab some tissues and watch the spot below. We’re pretty sure you’ll be crying like Tom Brady at the end of the game.