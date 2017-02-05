A lot of people compared the Patriots' Super Bowl comeback to Trump's win

The New England Patriots’ historic Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons after a stunning fourth-quarter comeback had many viewers comparing the outcome to another major upset: the presidential election.

The Patriots, who have ties to President Donald Trump, were favored going into the game, but the Falcons led 28-9 at the end of the third quarter. The Pats tied the game in the fourth quarter and won in overtime, ending with a 34-28 win.

Bill Maher, Questlove, Nate Silver, Michael Moore, and more compared the Patriots’ win to Donald Trump’s surprising defeat of Hillary Clinton in the November election.

Read their tweets below.

This is how I felt on election night. #SuperBowl — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) February 6, 2017

Wow. Just like the November election. Complete with Falcon fans celebrating their Super Bowl victory 30 min early. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 6, 2017

This is looking like Hillary all over again. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) February 6, 2017

At least the Falcons won the popular vote — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 6, 2017

This shit really do feel like when Hillary lost the election because I'm still trying to figure out how it happened….. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) February 6, 2017

we all just watched the election again — Whitney (@whitneytheband) February 6, 2017

current mood: 8:00am Nov 9th, 2016. FDT — lord fresh (@freshbrook) February 6, 2017

So basically, tomorrow is going to feel a lot like November 9th, huh? 😑#SuperBowl — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) February 6, 2017

When you're trying to figure out how this happened but then you remember election night 2016 happened 🙄 #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/dB6BzGhFLW — xoNecole (@xonecole) February 6, 2017

One person who didn’t compare the win to Trump’s election night victory was Trump himself. The President of the United States tweeted his praise for the Patriots shortly after the game ended.