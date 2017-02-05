A lot of people compared the Patriots' Super Bowl comeback to Trump's win

The New England Patriots’ historic Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons after a stunning fourth-quarter comeback had many viewers comparing the outcome to another major upset: the presidential election.
The Patriots, who have ties to President Donald Trump, were favored going into the game, but the Falcons led 28-9 at the end of the third quarter. The Pats tied the game in the fourth quarter and won in overtime, ending with a 34-28 win.
Bill Maher, Questlove, Nate Silver, Michael Moore, and more compared the Patriots’ win to Donald Trump’s surprising defeat of Hillary Clinton in the November election.
Read their tweets below.
One person who didn’t compare the win to Trump’s election night victory was Trump himself. The President of the United States tweeted his praise for the Patriots shortly after the game ended.