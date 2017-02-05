Entertainment Weekly

Super Bowl

Audi praised for Super Bowl ad calling for gender equality

@jessicasara

Updated

Audi drove onto the Super Bowl airwaves Sunday night with an advertisement focused on gender equality and equal pay.

Elizabeth Banks and Octavia Spencer are among those who reacted to the heart-tugging ad, which shows a father watching his daughter compete in a downhill derby race.

“What do I tell my daughter?” he wonders to himself. “Do I tell her that her grandpa is worth more than her grandma? That her dad is worth more than her mom? Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets?”

“Or maybe I’ll be able to tell her something different,” he muses, as they walk back to their car after she wins the race.

Watch the ad above, and see reactions to it below.

 

