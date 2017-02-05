Audi praised for Super Bowl ad calling for gender equality

Audi drove onto the Super Bowl airwaves Sunday night with an advertisement focused on gender equality and equal pay.

Elizabeth Banks and Octavia Spencer are among those who reacted to the heart-tugging ad, which shows a father watching his daughter compete in a downhill derby race.

“What do I tell my daughter?” he wonders to himself. “Do I tell her that her grandpa is worth more than her grandma? That her dad is worth more than her mom? Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets?”

“Or maybe I’ll be able to tell her something different,” he muses, as they walk back to their car after she wins the race.

We see you #Audi great commercial — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) February 6, 2017

Aaaah this Audi USA commercial on equal pay is every single freaking excellent thing in the world. — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) February 6, 2017

If anyone needs me I’ll be drinking a Coca-Cola and Budweiser in my Audi while driving to my AirBnB. — Tiffany Reisz (@tiffanyreisz) February 6, 2017