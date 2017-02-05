Stranger Things: Watch the full Super Bowl ad here

Start toasting those Eggos! Viewers got their first look during the Super Bowl of the highly anticipated next installment of Netflix’s Stranger Things. What at first seemed like an old school ad for the waffle brand (Eleven’s favorite snack) then dissolved into a series of quick images.

While this ad is just a tease, EW does have some exclusive info to share. “In season 1, Will is in danger,” explains Matt Duffer, who co-created Things with his brother Ross. “And season 2, it’s the town. The stakes escalate in that way.”

Buckle up, Hawkins, Indiana.

For more exclusive info on Stranger Things, check back to EW.com this week.