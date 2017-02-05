SNL blasts Trump as second fiddle to Steve Bannon

Saturday Night Live pulled no punches on Donald Trump during Saturday’s new episode, portraying the president as second banana to Steve Bannon, whom the show cited as the actual leader of the free world and envisioned as the Grim Reaper.

Alec Baldwin returned to SNL to impersonate Trump for the cold open — calling fellow heads of state from the Oval Office, including Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (Alex Moffat), Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (Kate McKinnon), and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (Beck Bennett). Through each botched correspondence, the show’s version of Bannon — the former executive chair of alt-right website Breitbart and current White House chief strategist — praised Trump and egged him on to make more phone calls.

The sketch concluded with Grim Reaper Bannon telling Trump to get up from his desk; Trump moved to a second, smaller desk inside the Oval Office and began playing with a children’s toy.

The full video from the SNL cold open will be added when available; watch a clip above.