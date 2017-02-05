Melissa McCarthy plays unhinged Sean Spicer in biting SNL sketch

Saturday Night Live found an unexpected person to impersonate Press Secretary Sean Spicer: actress Melissa McCarthy.

The Ghostbusters star made a surprise appearance during Saturday’s Kristen Stewart-hosted episode to play the White House official in a savage sketch that mocked many of Spicer’s contentious, confusing press briefings over the last two weeks.

“I know that myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start,” McCarthy as Spicer said. “When I say rocky start, I mean it in the sense of Rocky, the movie, because I came out here to punch you in the face. And also I don’t talk so good.”

Before taking questions, McCarthy’s Spicer rattled off a bunch of inaccurate statements, including that President Donald Trump received a standing ovation upon announcing Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. “Everyone was smiling, everyone was happy, the men all had erections, and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right. And no one was sad. Those were the facts, forever.” (During his first real press briefing, Spicer made numerous false claims about the size of Trump’s inauguration crowd.)

Later, when asked about the confusion over President Donald Trump’s immigration ban by a reporter from the New York Times (played by Bobby Moynihan), McCarthy’s Spicer took umbrage with the usage of the term “ban.”

“It’s not a ban. The travel ban is not a ban which makes it not a ban. I’m using your words,” McCarthy’s Spicer said. Told that Trump himself had used the word “ban,” McCarthy’s Spicer added, “He’s quoting you. It’s your words. He’s using your words, when you use the words and he uses them back, it’s circular using of the word and that’s from you.”

In real life, a similar interaction took place: Spicer criticized a reporter last week for using the term “ban” despite the fact that both President Trump and Spicer himself had used the word just the day before. “I’m not confused, but I think the words that are being used to describe it are derived from what the media is calling this,” the actual Spicer said.

McCarthy’s impression continued from there, with her version of Spicer berating the press corps, threatening to put members into a cage with a CNN correspondent, and blasting one reporter with a water gun full of soapy water to wash “that filthy, lying mouth out.”