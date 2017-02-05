Kristen Stewart, Vanessa Bayer flirt over pizza rolls in SNL sketch

Pizza rolls bring people together — including Kristen Stewart and Vanessa Bayer, who form a romantic bond over the Totino’s snack in a sketch from this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

At first, Bayer is just making Totino’s pizza rolls alone in the kitchen while her husband and his male friends watch the Super Bowl in the living room. Then one of his friend’s brings his sister (Stewart), who Bayer quickly connects with. The commercial turns into a softly lit romance complete with French dialogue, slow dancing, and a Titanic-style drawing of Stewart holding a pizza roll.

“Babe, what’s taking so long with those Totino’s?” Bayer’s impatient husband (Beck Bennett) calls out at one point. “You girls making out back there?” Actually, they are.

Watch the full sketch above.