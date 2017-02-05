SNL sends up Donald Trump's immigration order in border control sketch

Saturday Night Live didn’t air an episode the weekend Donald Trump signed his controversial executive order on immigration, but they weighed in on it a week later with a pre-taped sketch spoofing a U.S. customs welcome video.

Cecily Strong kicks off the clip by saying “hello” in a variety of different languages and welcoming viewers to the United States. “Be sure to pay attention, and we’ll get you going as soon as —” she says before she’s interrupted by an off-screen narrator (Beck Bennett) who reveals, “Portions of this video have been recently edited.”

From there, she tells watchers they need a valid passport from their country of origin — with one note: “Not including Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, or Yemen, and maybe Australia, we’ll see,” Bennett chimes in.

The clip eventually relocates to an office where Bennett is sitting. “Effective immediately, all visitors will be subject to extreme vetting procedures, including a highly detailed questionnaire.” He then shows the camera this “highly detailed questionnaire,” which simply asks “Are you Muslim?”

By the end, Bennett’s reacting to Friday’s news that a federal judge lifted Trump’s ban. “A judge blocked the ban?” he says over the phone. “No, please, I just made the whole video!”

Watch the full clip above.