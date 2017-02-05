Martha Stewart fires off weed puns with Snoop Dogg in T-Mobile Super Bowl ad

Martha Stewart is fired up about T-Mobile’s unlimited data in a new Super Bowl commercial that debuted online ahead of the game Sunday.

“Might even say it’s all that and a bag of —” Snoop Dogg comments before Stewart interrupts with, “purple cushy throw pillows?” She keeps the marijuana puns coming: “Herb-roasted lamb chop?” she tries. “Greenery?” she offers, suddenly surrounded by plants. “Pot?” she says as she lifts the top off of a Dutch oven. “Can of bisque?” That one gets a “maybe” from Snoop.

This isn’t the first time the two have teamed up: Stewart and Snoop began hosting Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, a show that features the duo entertaining celebrity guests, on VH1 in 2016. It was renewed for a second season soon after premiering.

Watch the ad above to see which of Stewart’s reefer references finally gets the OK from Snoop. The Super Bowl kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.