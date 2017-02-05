Kristen Stewart says 'f---ing' during SNL' monologue

Kristen Stewart made quite an impression during her first-ever appearance as host of Saturday Night Live.

The Personal Shopper star closed out her monologue by swearing. “We’ve got a great show, and I totally care that I’m here because it’s the coolest f—ing thing ever,” Stewart said before covering her mouth. “Oh my god, and I’m sorry and Alessia Cara is also here and I’ll never come back.”

Watch Stewart’s monologue mishap in the video below, captured by Uproxx senior entertainment writer Mike Ryan.

And here's Kristen Stewart dropping an f-bomb during the SNL monologue. It's great. pic.twitter.com/C7snwPV8Lu — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) February 5, 2017

The curse capped off a sharp monologue from Stewart, during which she mocked President Donald Trump and discussed her sexuality.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know the president’s probably watching, and I don’t think he likes me that much,” Stewart said, explaining how Trump spent part of 2012 focused on her relationship with Robert Pattinson and tweeted about them often (11 times, according to Stewart).

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

“So, yeah, that’s crazy, right? The president is not a huge fan of me,” Stewart said. “But that is so okay. And Donald, if you didn’t like me then you probably really aren’t going to like me now, because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

Back in 2015, Stewart addressed her sexuality in an interview with Nylon. “I don’t feel like it would be true for me to be like, ‘I’m coming out!’ No, I do a job,” she said. “Until I decide that I’m starting a foundation or that I have some perspective or opinion that other people should be receiving … I don’t. I’m just a kid making movies.” But, she added at the time, “Google me, I’m not hiding.”

