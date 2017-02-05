Kiefer Sutherland tweets support for 24: Legacy

Fox’s new show 24: Legacy is airing in the post-Super Bowl slot, and Kiefer Sutherland, for one, will be tuning in.

The reboot of the real-time thriller 24, which starred Sutherland as counter-terrorism agent Jack Bauer, follows war hero Eric Carter (Corey Hawkins) as he is hunted as part of a vengeance scheme that unfolds over the course of one long day. Miranda Otto (Homeland) also stars as Rebecca Ingram, the head of a revived Counter Terrorist Unit.

Before the new show aired Sunday night, Sutherland tweeted his support for the series. “To the cast and crew of @24fox,” he wrote, “break a leg tonight.”

To the cast and crew of @24fox break a leg tonight. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) February 6, 2017

The premiere episode of 24: Legacy will serve as the lead-out program for Super Bowl LI before moving to its regular time slot of 8 p.m. ET on Mondays.