We already have a release date. Now, how about a glimpse of footage from the return of Samurai Jack?

The time-displaced rōnin clutches his mystical sword amid a rain-soaked night as lightning illuminates his tormented face. This is where we find Jack in the first teaser for season 5, premiering on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim on Saturday, March 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Samurai Jack, about the titular hero’s journey through time to vanquish the shape-shifting demon Aku, ran for four seasons between 2001 and 2004. While creator Genndy Tartakovsky kept hope alive with talk of a potential movie, Cartoon Network announced at the tail end of 2015 that the show would officially make a comeback with a 2016 premiere in mind.

It’s now 2017, and season 5 will feature a 10-episode continuation set 50 years after the season 4 finale. “The finale of the last episode, 52, and the beginning of this one have no connection,” Tartakovsky said in a previously released featurette.

“So, what’s changed in Jack’s world is a lot,” he added. “There’s a lot of drama that’s happened and until the first episode airs I don’t want to give it away because I think it’s such a cool reveal of everything that I’m not gonna say anything.” Writer Darrick Bachman did let on, “In the original series, he was a very heroic person on a very rigid quest. Now we pick up with him and it’s many years after the fact and he’s a little bit lost. So, it’s a story of redemption and him trying to find who he is again.”

Watch the new teaser above.