James Van Der Beek takes a left turn into Daytona 500 Super Bowl ad

Dawson Leery is ready to put the pedal to the metal… or something.

James Van Der Beek makes a surprising cameo in a Super Bowl commercial for Fox Sports and the Daytona 500.

The spot begins with scenes of NASCAR fans holding viewing parties interspersed with shots of the sport’s stars — including Jeff Gordon and Danica Patrick, in her 14th Super Bowl commercial, a record for any celebrity — as a “Daytona Day” anthem plays.

Suddenly, there’s a break in the music and a fake Daytona Day movie logo appears on screen along with the Dawson’s Creek alum. “This Daytona Day just took a left turn,” Van Der Beek declares as a blonde runs to his side. “Cut!” yells a director as the song cranks up again.

The commercial was helmed by renowned music video director Joseph Kahn.

The Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb, 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to kick off Sunday, Feb. 26 with the 59th running of the Daytona 500 at 2 p.m. ET on Fox.