“For the first time in a long time I really care who wins the Super Bowl,” newly minted Falcons fan Bill Maher said on Friday night’s Real Time. It’s not because he’s been a longtime supporter of the city. In fact, he says, “I could give a s— about Atlanta.” The impetus for his sudden change of heart is President Donald Trump.

“The Falcons are playing a team where the owner, the coach, and the star quarterback all love and support Donald Trump. So, I’d really like them to lose by a score of a million-f–ing-thousand to none,” he explains. And to Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, Maher says, “F— you.”

The host pointed to Brady’s “Make America Great Again” hat during the presidential campaign, which the athlete previously explained, “[Trump] sent it to me via [Kraft].” The quarterback later told reporters about the potential for President Trump, “I hope so. That would be great. There’d be a putting green on the White House lawn, I’m sure of that.”

Maher also mentioned Belichick’s letter to Trump during the campaign. “[Trump] made me love the Atlanta Falcons,” he adds. “That’s like saying your favorite boxer is Mickey Rourke. It’s like saying your favorite singer is Ryan Gosling — he can’t sing! But I don’t care.”

