What to Watch This Weekend: Chew on Santa Clarita Diet (oh, and the Super Bowl)

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE WEEKEND

Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix, Friday, streaming

Timothy Olyphant, who costars in this zany zombie comedy alongside Drew Barrymore, called the series “f—ing crazy” and went on to compare it to ALF. Plus, it’s from the guy who made the great Better Off Ted. I’m in.

RUFFIANS

Puppy Bowl XIII

Animal Planet, Sunday, 3 p.m.

Team Ruff has blown out Team Fluff two years running. Has this competition to promote pet adoption gone to the dogs? Check out our handy guide to everything you need to know about this year’s big, fluffy game.

POKER HELMET

Super Bowl LI

Fox, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

It’s everything football fans love: high-powered offenses, elite quarterback play, and a Lady Gaga halftime show! Plus, tune in for the added drama of Roger Goodell potentially having to hand the Lombardi Trophy to Tom Four-Game-Suspension Brady. (Go Pats.)