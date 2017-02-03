What to Watch This Weekend: Chew on Santa Clarita Diet (oh, and the Super Bowl)

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.
PICK OF THE WEEKEND
Santa Clarita Diet
Netflix, Friday, streaming
Timothy Olyphant, who costars in this zany zombie comedy alongside Drew Barrymore, called the series “f—ing crazy” and went on to compare it to ALF. Plus, it’s from the guy who made the great Better Off Ted. I’m in.
RUFFIANS
Puppy Bowl XIII
Animal Planet, Sunday, 3 p.m.
Team Ruff has blown out Team Fluff two years running. Has this competition to promote pet adoption gone to the dogs? Check out our handy guide to everything you need to know about this year’s big, fluffy game.
POKER HELMET
Super Bowl LI
Fox, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
It’s everything football fans love: high-powered offenses, elite quarterback play, and a Lady Gaga halftime show! Plus, tune in for the added drama of Roger Goodell potentially having to hand the Lombardi Trophy to Tom Four-Game-Suspension Brady. (Go Pats.)
SERIES DEBUT
24: Legacy
Fox, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
After what feels like years of wall-to-wall advertising, the rebooted action thriller is back with a new Jack Bauer—though his name is Eric Carter. Check out our revealing interview with the executive producers to find out what this new day has in store.