What time is the Super Bowl halftime show? And other burning questions answered!

The biggest concert of the year, the moment that fans across America have been waiting for since last February, is finally upon us. That’s right, music lovers: Super Bowl weekend has arrived!

The annual performance, sandwiched in between two halves of a competitive sporting event, has booked major (you might say monster) talent and will air live across the country on Sunday. Want to catch the musical extravaganza — and maybe a bit of the football game — but unsure what to do or what you’ll be seeing? You’ve come to the right place! We’ve got answers to all of your burning questions about the Super Bowl halftime show (and about the Super Bowl itself, just in case you’re curious) right here!

What time is the Super Bowl halftime show?

Super Bowl LI, which will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, will air live on Fox beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 5. The average football game (not to suggest that the Super Bowl will be an “average” football game) usually lasts about three hours, so if you’re only interested in the halftime show, tune in around 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT, or a little before. If you’re looking for a non-TV option, you can stream the Super Bowl (and/or its halftime show) on FoxSportsGo.com, on the Fox Sports Go app, or, if you have Verizon, on the NFL app.

Who’s performing?

After her dazzling delivery of the National Anthem at the big game last year, Lady Gaga will be 2017’s halftime entertainer, much to the delight of the players. While last year’s headliner Coldplay called upon famous friends Bruno Mars and Beyoncé to share the Super Bowl spotlight, Mother Monster is keeping mum about whether any collaborators will join her onstage — and by “onstage,” of course, we mean suspended from the ceiling. In addition to Gaga, fans can expect to see Luke Bryan sing the National Anthem at the top of the game, as well as Hamilton’s three original Schuyler sisters — Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones — perform “America the Beautiful.” Work!

What time is the Super Bowl?

The annual sports game that precedes and follows the Lady Gaga performance starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 5. It’s on Fox, the same channel as Lady Gaga; you can just turn on the TV a bit before she sings to see the sports, too.

Who’s playing?

You already asked this question. Lady Gaga. Luke Bryan. Angelica, Eliza, and Peggy.

No! Who’s playing in the Super Bowl?

Oh, the football part? The game will be a showdown between the New England Patriots — led by quarterback/Gisele Bündchen’s husband Tom Brady, who will be fighting for a record fifth Super Bowl ring — and the Atlanta Falcons, whose fearsome offense is led by starting quarterback Matt “Matty Ice” Ryan. Both teams are offensive powerhouses, and oddsmakers are predicting the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.

Wasn’t Tom Brady embroiled in some kind of embarrassing football scandal?!

That would be Deflategate, the controversy that resulted from the discovery of the Patriots’ alleged tampering with footballs. You might say that winning the Super Bowl for the fifth time, and/or possibly being named MVP for a record fourth, would be major damage control on the celebrated quarterback’s legacy — not to mention sweet, sweet revenge against NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who suspended Brady for his knowledge of and tacit complicity in the football crime.

Who will the announcers be?

Fox’s NFL analyst trio of Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, and Joe Buck will be on hand to provide insight and colorful commentary.

What will the commercials be?

Probably more political than they’ve been in the past — but just as expensive. A few star-studded spots have already been released online: There’s Melissa McCarthy mugging for Kia and John Malkovich getting meta (once again) for Squarespace; Joel and Ethan Coen are the famous names behind the camera of a Mercedes ad, while Justin Bieber, “Celebration Expert,” explains the history of touchdown celebrations for T-Mobile. Also be sure to keep an eye out throughout the game for movie trailers heralding some of the biggest releases of 2017, like Ghost in the Shell.