The Walking Dead producer promises 'stupendous' scene in premiere

Good news, Walking Dead fans: The midseason premiere is just over a week away. And there is some even better news about that Feb. 12 installment courtesy of the man who directed it, exec-producer Greg Nicotero.

Nicotero, who directed three of the final eight episodes of the season, tells EW that the first episode back will be an extension of the joy fans felt at seeing Rick, Daryl, and Maggie all reunited with the intent of finally taking on Negan at the end of the Dec. 11 midseason finale.

“I’m very excited,” says Nicotero of the premiere. “I think episode nine is one of the best of the season, by far, in terms of storytelling, in terms of performances, in terms of audience expectations of seeing the band back together and putting our group back on their feet again. It’s very exciting and quite a bit of fun, and the season builds and builds up to an absolutely thrilling finale.”

If that’s not enough to get you pumped to watch our heroes finally fight back, Nicotero dropped another intriguing tease on us: “In the midseason premiere, there’s an action sequence that I devised that is pretty stupendous and very exciting. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Stupendous action sequence? Like, how stupendous are we talking about here? As stupendous as the season 4 Big Spot supermarket death-from-above scene (also directed by Nicotero) where the roof collapsed, causing a helicopter and zombies to start descending upon the survivors? “It’ll put the Big Spot to shame,” promises Nicotero.

Okay, that does sound stupendous then, because, again, zombies dropping from the sky is pretty damn stupendous. The only question now becomes, will everyone make it through this stupendous stunt unscathed? The answer will come Feb. 12.

