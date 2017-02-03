Vampire Diaries: Steven R. McQueen teases series finale return

After Nina Dobrev announced her return for the Vampire Diaries series finale, more familiar faces have hinted at potentially coming back for the show’s final hour. First up, David Anders, who played John Gilbert in the series, tweeted about his trip to Atlanta and has since posted a photo of his chair on set. And now, Steven R. McQueen appears to be back in Mystic Falls.

McQueen, who played Jeremy Gilbert on the Vampire Diaries, recently posted a photo on Instagram showing a Mystic Falls Medical Transport van in the background, with a caption that reads, “Saying hi to some old friends.” McQueen was last seen in the show’s season 6 finale when he returned to say goodbye to his sister, Elena, before Dobrev’s departure.

Saying hi to some old friends A photo posted by @steven_r_mcqueen on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

The Vampire Diaries airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.