Vampire Diaries: Michael Malarkey says Enzo is 'the closest to Bond that I've gotten so far'

With one season left in The Vampire Diaries’ run, we decided it was time to start collecting everyone’s final diary entries. Every week during the final season, EW is asking those involved with the show to look back on one of their favorite moments from the series. So grab your tissues and join us on this trip down a vampire-filled memory lane.

This week, Michael Malarkey talks playing Enzo…

I feel like Enzo has gone through so many shifts and changes. I’ve had the opportunity to play really high highs and really low lows. It’s been a super fun character to play. I almost left the show in season 5. I had an episode arc, and I was a guest at the time and had another offer and decided that my business with Enzo wasn’t done and my time here with this family wasn’t done. It just felt right to stay, and it’s been immensely rewarding. Ever since that happened, the character’s grown so much. It’s really interesting as an actor to play a character for this many years and to live in that body.

Enzo is the closest to James Bond that I’ve gotten so far. I suppose I’ll miss being Bond-ish. He is kind of a mix between a Bond villain and Bond himself, which is a cool line to toe. It was my first major role doing a British accent, as well, which was a real treat.

The one story line that was pretty much strictly an Enzo story line was the one having to do with the Armory and his father and his family. I really enjoyed that arc and got some really meaty scenes in that. That was definitely a highlight for me.

This show has put me on the map. I hadn’t worked in the states until I’d done this show. It’s given me an amazing platform for everything else I’m going to be doing in the future. The fans of this show are so diehard. They support everything we do, the ones that are really truly our fans. For example, being a musician and pursuing that as well, they’ve been amazing coming out to the shows and digging the music. And the cool thing about it is there’s a portion of the fans that aren’t really used to listening to that kind of music, moody singer-songwriter stuff, and it’s cool to be able to get my music out there to a crowd that wouldn’t normally listen to that kind of music.

–As told to Samantha Highfill

