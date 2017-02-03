Training Day premiere ratings could use some work

There were three series premieres Thursday night, but none really managed to move the needle in the ratings — or among critics, for that matter.

The clearest outcome is CBS’ Training Day, which is a pretty high-profile title revamping Antoine Fuqua’s 2001 cop thriller into a series starring Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell. Thursday night’s 10 p.m. debut was only seen by 4.7 million viewers and delivered a low 0.9 adults 19-49 rating. Training Day also lost 31 percent of CBS’ lead-in from Life in Pieces at 9:30 and tied NBC’s The Blacklist for second place in the hour. Moreover, the show’s reviews were rather lousy (here’s EW’s take which called it a “dumb bore”).

More promising was NBC’s new comedy Powerless (3.1 million viewers; 1.1 rating), starring Vanessa Hudgens as an office worker in a superhero-filled world. Reviews of Powerless weren’t that great either, with our critic pointing out that NBC’s version is pretty watered down from its comic book origins. But at least Powerless managed to hold onto nearly all of its lead-in from Superstore, so that’s something.

And finally, there’s CBS’ Superior Donuts (10.6 million; 1.9 ratings), which is based on Tracy Letts’ play and starring Judd Hirsch and Jermaine Fowler as a cross-generational duo working in a donut shop. This is the second-biggest audience for a new comedy premiere this season (behind CBS’ Kevin Can Wait). There’s a caveat, however, because when CBS gives a comedy a huge lead-in from The Big Bang Theory they tend to expect a lot of return on their investment, so post-Big Bang shows tend to be graded on a steeper curve. Reviews once again were middling, though we liked it more than most, noting Superior Donuts has the right ingredients to be a hit.