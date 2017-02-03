This Is Us: Sneak a peek at Jack and Rebecca's wedding

You are cordially invited to journey deep into the past, to the day that Jack and Rebecca Pearson get married.

Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us, titled “I Call Marriage,” opens on the courthouse steps with a big kiss to seal the nuptials. And then you will hear the best man speech by Miguel (Jon Hueras), the guy who eventually will become a spouse of Rebecca. The episode, which airs Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET, also includes a bomb drop from Miguel and Shelly (Wynn Everett) which rattles Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

