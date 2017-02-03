Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

This Is Us: Sneak a peek at Jack and Rebecca's wedding

@dansnierson

Posted on

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

You are cordially invited to journey deep into the past, to the day that Jack and Rebecca Pearson get married.

Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us, titled “I Call Marriage,” opens on the courthouse steps with a big kiss to seal the nuptials. And then you will hear the best man speech by Miguel (Jon Hueras), the guy who eventually will become a spouse of Rebecca. The episode, which airs Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET, also includes a bomb drop from Miguel and Shelly (Wynn Everett) which rattles Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore).

You may now click on the bride. And then visit here, here, here, and definitely here to read Q&As about last week’s episode with series creator Dan Fogelman and stars Ventimiglia, Moore, and Justin Hartley.

 

Sponsored Stories

Comments

More from EW