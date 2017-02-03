Supergirl adds Hercules alum Kevin Sorbo as new villain

Supergirl has added another familiar genre face: Kevin Sorbo has landed a recurring role on The CW super series, EW has learned.

The Hercules alum will play a mysterious new villain, though further details are being kept under wraps.

“Since his days as Hercules, Kevin Sorbo has brought such a strong presence to the screen and we couldn’t be more excited to have him join us on Supergirl,” executive producer Andrew Kreisberg says.

Sorbo’s casting comes days after it was announced that Lois & Clark alum Teri Hatcher has booked a multi-episode arc as the new Big Bad of season 2. Will their characters interact?

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m.