Watch puppies predict the Super Bowl winner on The Tonight Show

It’s time for Jimmy Fallon‘s annual puppy prediction, in which a litter of little tykes pile onto a faux field on The Tonight Show to predict the winner of the Super Bowl.

This year, the pups foresaw the Atlanta Falcons winning a victory over the New England Patriots during the big game this Sunday.

As per the tradition, two bowls filled with kibble were placed at the end of a ramp — one for the Patriots, the other for the Falcons. The nine puppies were then unleashed, and whichever bowl drew the most mouths determined the victor.

Last year, the pups’ prediction came to pass when the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. It’s not science, but it is adorable!

Watch the puppies in the video above.