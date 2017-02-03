Seth Meyers mocks Trump for Frederick Douglass comments

“We’re less than two weeks into the Trump presidency and yet somehow it already feels like two years,” Late Night‘s Seth Meyers began his Thursday rendition of “A Closer Look,” which unpacked the President’s “chaotic” second week in office.

On the docket for the segment were Trump’s calls with foreign leaders, the immigration ban, and the President’s pick for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos. But all roads seemed to lead back to Trump’s odd comments about Frederick Douglass to kick off Black History Month.

“From his comments, it seemed pretty clear that not only did Trump not know who Frederick Douglass was, he also seemed to think Douglass, who died in 1895, might still be alive,” Meyers said. Shown in a clip, Trump had said, “Frederick Douglass is an example of someone who’s done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice.” And White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer didn’t seem to do much better in a recent briefing, according to Meyers.

“How did you not have time between the President’s remarks and your press briefing to Google Frederick Douglass?” Meyers questioned. “And not his full biography, just simple stuff like, ‘Is Frederick Douglass alive?'”

When the host later picked apart DeVos for her plagiarism claims and struggles with “yes or no questions,” the host concluded, “Republicans wanted to defund our schools and roll back public education, which could be disastrous because then you end up not knowing who Frederick Douglass is.”

