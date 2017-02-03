A tale of Hunters and Huntresses battling creatures known as Grimm on the planet Remnant, the animated show RWBY has proven a big hit for Austin-based production company Rooster Teeth and its premium SVOD platform, FIRST. “We keep reevaluating the upper limits of what that franchise can do all the time,” Rooster Teeth cofounder Burnie Burns recently told EW. “At this point, we’re just pulling out all the stops and moving ahead with it as fast as we can.”

Burns also revealed that he would love to make a live-action film version of the show while FIRST recently announced that the show’s spin-off, RWBY Chibi, will return in May and that the fifth volume of RWBY itself will premiere this fall. Ahead of all that, however, comes the season finale of RWBY: Volume 4, which premieres on Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. CT on FIRST.

Watch an exclusive clip from that finale above.