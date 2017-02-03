It’s a dog-beat-dog world out there, or at least it will be this Sunday when Animal Planet unveils its Super Bowl counterprogramming in the form of Puppy Bowl XIII.

Team Fluff will be looking to avenge lopsided losses in the last two contests, and help might be arriving in the form of Nikita, who devises a rather creative way to put points on the board. In a controversial move, she swipes referee Dan Schachner’s penalty flag, stuffs it in her mouth, and drags it into the end zone for a touchdown. (She even fumbles and then recovers the flag to heighten the drama.) The unorthodox play will need to be reviewed in the booth, but the final verdict is indeed TD.

Check out Nikita’s unusual TD in this first-look clip below, and click here for 10 things to expect in Puppy Bowl XIII.

Kick-off is at noon ET; the special re-airs throughout the day.