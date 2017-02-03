Entertainment Weekly

Stars of MasterChef Junior sing in adorable Super Bowl ad

It’s a young chef’s life for them, indeed.

The pint-sized stars of Fox’s MasterChef Junior showed off another set of precocious skills with a kitchen-themed cover of Annie‘s “It’s a Hard Knock Life” in an adorable ad set to air during the Super Bowl.

The song includes altered lyrics like, “Gordon is so tough, you see, makes a great chef out of me,” as clips of notoriously tough judge Gordon Ramsay roll. The ad also previews a slew of special guest stars that will appear on the upcoming fifth season, including Martha Stewart and Michelle Obama.

And if the new lyrics sound like they fit the song just right, that’s because the song’s original writer, Martin Charnin, contributed to the tune.

Watch the adorable clip above, and make note of the fact that yes, there is dabbing.

MasterChef Junior premieres Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

