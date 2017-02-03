Emilia Clarke on wrapping Game of Thrones season 7: I think it's a 'mind blower'

The Mother of Dragons has spoken: Filming on Game of Thrones season 7 is coming to an end, and it’s going to blow fans’ minds.

Emilia Clarke on Friday announced via Instagram that the HBO hit is “a day away” from finishing production on the upcoming season 7, which began later than usual. “I believe this one’s gonna be a mind blower,” she captioned a video of her celebratory lip sync to R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Game of Thrones typically films from July to December, but season 7 planned a September through February shoot to better capitalize on the weather. (After all, winter has arrived.) This pushed the premiere of new episodes to later this summer. But, as EW learned earlier this year, fans can rest easy knowing that the same amount of time used for 10 episodes has been tapped to better craft the new seven.

Watch Clarke’s video below.

That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER…🔥🍯 #itakemyjobseriouslyiSWEAR… A video posted by @emilia_clarke on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:49am PST

The finale of Game of Thrones season 6 set the stage for a major blowout for the soul of Westeros, while the mystery of Jon Snow’s parentage lingers in the backdrop of the White Walker war. Details on the new run are still coming to light, but we know neither UFC champ Conor McGregor (initially rumored for a role) nor Freddie Stroma (Samwell Tarley’s brother Dickon) won’t be part of it.

Start stockpiling your Game of Thrones wine before season 7 kicks off this summer.