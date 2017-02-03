Game of Thrones' latest beer is called 'Bend the Knee'

Need more beer options to go with your Game of Thrones wine? Ommegang has you covered.

The brewery partnered with HBO to craft a new beer as fans await the season 7 premiere, still to be announced. It’s called Bend the Knee Golden Ale, and its flavor is described as a mixture of “maltiness and citrus” with a “light sweetness,” dry finish, and “firm hop bitterness.”

Bend the Knee, served in one of three flag-bearing bottles, will be available to purchase around Memorial Day for a suggested price sticker of $10.99 each.

“With this next Game of Thrones-inspired release, we wanted a beer and a pack that was fit for a king…or a queen,” Doug Campbell, Brewery Ommegang president, said in a statement. “Drawing from a rich Belgian brewing tradition, Golden Strong Ales are deceptive due to their unique combination of extreme drinkability and relatively high alcohol content. Bend the Knee walks that line, while also incorporating the delicate flavors of honey into the mix. The subtle noble and floral hop contribution adds to its delicateness, and the beer finishes smooth and dry.”

Check out the beer bottles, featuring House Lannister, House Stark, and House Targaryen.

Previously released Game of Thrones beer options include Take the Black Stout, Three-Eyed Raven, and Valar Morghulis.