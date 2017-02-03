You maybe familiar with Fresh Off the Boat‘s Huangs. But get ready to meet… the Legion of Dopeitude!

The family will take on the superhero team monicker when they make their comic book debut on Free Comic Book Day this year.

The issue will tie in to an actual episode of the television series airing in May, in which Eddie (a.k.a. “Lazy Boy” in the comic) and his younger brother Emery team up and enter a create-your-own-comic-book contest. But when their quest to find the perfect hero fails, they realize that their family was the inspiration they’d needed all along. Viewers will see their idea come to life as an animated comic book at the end of the episode.

Acclaimed comic book creator and MacArthur Genuis Grant winner Gene Luen Yang (Boxers and Saints) will pen the comic, while Jorge Corona (Adventure Time) will be the artist. The comic will be published in partnership with BOOM! Studios (Goldie Vance, Slam!) and we’ve got an exclusive first look for you right here:

Fresh Off the Boat Presents: Legion of Dope-itude Featuring Lazy Boy will be available for free on May 6.