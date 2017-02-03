The President of the United States continued to feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger on Friday.

“Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard!” Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, kicking off a series of early hours tweets that focused on his contentious call with Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Iran, and the massive protests against Trump nationwide (“Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”).

Trump’s dig at Schwarzenegger came one day after the two men engaged in a war of words — Trump from the stage of the National Prayer Breakfast, and Schwarzenegger via Twitter.

“When I ran for president I knew I had to leave the show [The Celebrity Apprentice], that’s when I knew for sure I was doing it,” Trump said after being introduced by producer Mark Burnett. “And they hired a big, big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place, and we know how that turned out. Ratings went right down the tubes, it’s been a total disaster, and Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold if we can, for those ratings.”

In response, Schwarzenegger said in a video posted online, “Hey Donald, I have an idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? Since you’re such an expert in ratings, then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”