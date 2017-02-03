'Clueless Gamer': Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, more face off in Super Bowl edition

Before the Patriots and Falcons duke it out in the Super Bowl this Sunday, Conan O’Brien held his own clash of the titans for Conan on Thursday.

Sports correspondent Erin Andrews covered a special edition of “Clueless Gamer,” which brought in Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Dwight Freeney, Marshawn Lynch, and LeGarrette Blount to play For Honor.

“I’ve covered a lot of exciting sporting events, and I can say without a doubt this is not one of them,” Andrews joked.

First up, O’Brien held strong but lost to Brady, who then repped the Patriots in a match against Falcons defensive end Freeney. The host tried to broker an apology between the two: O’Brien said Freeney “sacked” the quarterback multiple times on the field, while Brady held game wins over his head. But the Patriots star weaseled out of it by tricking Freeney into apologizing first.

Then it was time for the Gronk to come into the mix to face off against Lynch, with Blount as support. In the end, Brady emerged victorious for his two match wins, earning the Patriots the “Ultimate Blade Master Extreme Trophy.” Freeney, meanwhile, got an “I Played Too” mini trophy.

Watch the matches in the video above.