CBS orders S.W.A.T. pilot, inspired by 2003 movie

The night after debuting the television version of Training Day, CBS has ordered another drama based on a police film, EW has learned.

The network announced Friday that it has commissioned a pilot for S.W.A.T., inspired by the 2003 film that starred Colin Farrell, Samuel L. Jackson, and Michelle Rodriguez.

In the series, a S.W.A.T. lieutenant, born and raised in Los Angeles, struggles with his loyalty to the streets and his duty to his fellow officers when he’s put in charge of a highly-trained unit that is the last stop for solving crimes in the city.

Serving as executive producer and director of the pilot is Justin Lin, who helmed four entries in the Fast & Furious franchise and most recently Star Trek Beyond. Also serving as EPs on the project are pilot writer Aaron Thomas, Shawn Ryan (The Shield), Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Danielle Woodrow, and Neil Moritz, who also produced the film.