CW picks up Greg Berlanti's Black Lightning pilot

Greg Berlanti’s superhero project Black Lightning has found a new home.

The CW has given a pilot order for the drama, which hails from the prolific superhero producer (Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl) as well as The Game and Being Mary Jane creator Mara Brock Akil and her husband Salim Akil.

Black Lightning, created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden in 1977, is one of DC Comics’ first major African-American superheroes.

The logline for the project reads, “Jefferson Pierce made his choice: he hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter hell-bent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend — Black Lightning.”

The Akils will write and executive-produce the Warner Bros. TV project, which was initially picked up with a pilot production commitment at Fox, alongside Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Should Black Lightning go to series, Berlanti would have five superhero projects on the network, including Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl. (Berlanti also has Riverdale on The CW — if the show is renewed and Black Lightning is picked up, the uber-producer would have six shows on the network.) While it’s unclear if Black Lightning will hail from the same universe, here’s hoping that means we’ll eventually see a five-way crossover!