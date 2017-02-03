Andrew Garfield opens up about 'ridiculous' Ryan Reynolds kiss

Andrew Garfield is letting his lips do the talking once more, only this time, sans Ryan Reynolds.

Garfield recently stopped by The Graham Norton Show, where he gave some more insight into the hilarious lip-lock he shared with Reynolds at the Golden Globes following Ryan Gosling’s big win (and Reynolds’ subsequent loss).

“It was a ridiculous thing,” recalled the Oscar-nominated actor, laughing. “I said to Ryan Reynolds, ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife [Blake Lively].’ And he said, ‘Yeah, that’s great.’ And the plan was that he would kind of move towards his wife, and then kind of last minute lean in to it. And then he didn’t win, much to our disappointment, so I said to Ryan, ‘We can still just do it if we want.’ And he was game.”

Reynolds was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his starring role in Deadpool, and attended the ceremony with wife Blake Lively.

Garfield previously joked to Stephen Colbert that he “just wanted Ryan to know I loved him no matter whether he won or lost,” before diving into a kiss of his own with Colbert.

And as for Garfield’s ex Emma Stone? She gave the smooch her full seal of approval.

“That’s hilarious,” she told Entertainment Tonight after seeing footage of the kiss. “I mean, I’m happy for them, honestly, you know? Good for them.”

Watch Garfield’s hilarious chat with Norton in the clip above.