Alessia Cara nails her Lorde impression on The Tonight Show

Alessia Cara is the lord of musical impressions on Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

The Canadian singer was charged with impersonating Kiwi songstress Lorde singing “Baa Baa Black Sheep” in the latest edition of “Wheel of Musical Impressions.” Not just trying to match the singer’s voice, Cara even added a specific hand gesture to completely channel Lorde.

Appearing on The Tonight Show comes one night before Cara makes her Saturday Night Live debut, serving as the musical guest opposite host Kristen Stewart. The singer made waves last year with the Lin-Manuel Miranda penned track “How Far I’ll Go,” which was featured in the end credits of Moana.

Watch the video below.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.