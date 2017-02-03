It was the battle of the Queen frontmen on The Late Late Show Thursday night. Well, one was a Queen frontman, the other was a talk show personality with Broadway experience.

Adam Lambert, who’s preparing for Queen’s summer tour of North America, surprised the audience when host James Corden suggested he would make a better lead singer for the iconic band. What ensued was a sing-off of Queen hits, much like Corden’s recent Broadway face-off with Neil Patrick Harris.

Lambert started things off with another surprise — his Queen bandmates rolled out on stage to perform “We Will Rock You.” Corden fired back, “That was amateur hour,” before flipping the Grammy winner the bird during “Don’t Stop Me Now.”

By the end of “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Another One Bites the Dust,” a teary-eyed Corden conceded Lambert to be the better Queen frontman. At least he closed on a high note with a duet of “Somebody to Love.”

Watch the entire musical face-off in the video above.