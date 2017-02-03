Watch all of the 2017 Super Bowl commercials so far

Ah, the Super Bowl: The one time of the year where you watch television and actually wish the commercial break was longer. Sure, football can be enjoyable, but witnessing huge corporations pull out all the stops to win over consumers in a mere 30 seconds is an important part of the fun.

Whether it’s Honda and T-Mobile bringing in the heavyweights like Tina Fey and Justin Bieber to dazzle and dance, or Kia employing Melissa McCarthy to save the planet, there’s no denying these commercials do more than advertise products — they entertain and even make filing your taxes look fun!

So in case you’re busy refilling your plate of wings or grabbing a beer during the breaks, here’s a roundup of all the 2017 Super Bowl commercials — from the heart-wrenching to the hilarious — that have been released online so far.

Disclaimer: We are not responsible for any avocado cravings caused by viewing this post.

Honda

Budweiser

Skittles

Wix.com

84 Lumber

Intel

Ford

Old Spice

KFC

Avocados From Mexico

T-Mobile

Lexus

Audi

Wonderful Pistachios

Nintendo

TurboTax

LIFEWTR

Kia

Tiffany & Co.

Squarespace

Febreze

Buick

Mr. Clean

King’s Hawaiian

Wendy’s

Mercedes

The Battle of Evony

Looking for the movie and TV trailers? Stay tuned for a separate post.

The Super Bowl airs Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

(This post will be updated as new commercials are released.)