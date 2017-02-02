The Walking Dead: Rick looks to the future in new season 7 promo

Breaking News: Rick has smiled.

The Walking Dead showrunner Scott Gimple promised earlier this week we will see the often defeated and somber Rick crack a smile, and we get proof of that in a new promo for the second half of season 7.

Meanwhile, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his crew still have a very powerful enemy in front of them, but the show’s hero is looking to the future, taking the long and optimistic view. “It’s not about us anymore,” he says. “It’s about our future.”

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is nowhere to be seen, but that doesn’t mean there still aren’t plenty of challenges, notably one of the series’ most dangerous looking walkers, complete with spikes coming out of its body.

Watch the promo below.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Feb. 12.