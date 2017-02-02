Superstore‘s Glenn may be an okay boss, but he’s a terrible secret-keeper, as Amy learns the hard way in Thursday’s episode.

As you can see in the exclusive clip below, Glenn is doing his morning announcements when Mateo points out that Amy has been late to work on Monday and Thursday mornings for awhile, leading the rest of her Cloud 9 co-workers to speculate about her reasons. In his effort to keep Amy’s private life private, the supervisor makes a few well-intentioned errors…

Elsewhere in the episode, Amy, Dina, Cheyenne, and the rest of the female employees go out to a “ladies’ lunch” while Garrett and Jonah come up with a fun game for the rest of the staff to play in their absence.

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.